The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 17/12/2020

On the last Glanbia Farm Show of 2020, Matt interviewed John Murphy, chairman of Glanbia Coop. John reviewed the year from a Glanbia and farming perspective and committed to doing everything possible to raise milk prices in 2021.

Pat Moylan of Teagasc outlined regulatory measures that many farmers must enact to comply with new stocking rate rules. He also told listeners that compliance measures around farm roadways and watercourses need to be undertaken by early 2021.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart gave a review of the year for livestock sales and George Candler of Cillin Hill confirmed the good prices for lamb this year and gave an update on cattle price movements over the past year.

We’re taking a break for the next two weeks and will be back on January 7th to start 2021.To you you and yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous, safe new year.