The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 19/11/2020

Jackie Cahill TD, chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Marine outlined the difficulties for Glanbia on foot of a judicial review of planning permission for a new dairy development at Belview. The review has been sought by An Taisce. Jackie emphasised the fact that the proposed continental style cheese processing facility would decrease reliance on cheddar exports for the UK market.

The IFA’s James Murphy told Farm Show listeners that his organisation is running an online environment seminar next Thursday evening. Speakers will include Paul O’ Brien chairman of the IFA Environment committee and Jack Nolan of DAFM.

Deirdre Glynn of Teagasc told Matt that a major scientific analysis of water quality in the river Bregagh is planned as part of the ASSAP programme and will commence in conjunction with interested stakeholders including landowners in the New year. An online information webinar will be run next Tuesday evening 24th November.

Ann Marie Butler, president of the Agricultural Science Association came on the phone to outline a new Fellowship being run by ASA and supported by FBD Trust to allow recipients to study various aspects of Irish agriculture. Closing date for applications is the 4th January 2021.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart gave a report on livestock prices as did George Candler of Cillin Hill Mart. George also outlined the upcoming Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal Farm Auction to be run on the Farm Show over the next two weeks.