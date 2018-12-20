The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 20/12/2018

Tonight’s programme was festive and light and allowed us to sit back and reflect on the season at hand.

Joining us in studio tonight were Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry expert and renowned local actor; Eric Driver, Manager of Tullow Mart and sponsor of our weekly Farm Diary; Michael Lynch, Manager at Cillín Hill; Anne Neary of Ryeland House, regular guest and cookery expert on KCLR Live. The talk was of turkeys and anecdotes and advice for the coming food festival.

George Candler dropped in earlier than usual to chat about memories of the old mart and gave us the final Mart Report of the year.

On behalf of the team. we extend our best wishes to our contributors through the year for their time and wisdom and to you, our listeners (terrestrial and digital) for joining us each Thursday. We’ll be back, fighting fit on January 10th, 2019!