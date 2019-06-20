The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 20/6/2019

There was an equestrian flavour to the start of the show tonight as we were joined by Ann Callanan and Helena Hennessy of the Ballyfoyle Agricultural show. It’s going from strength to strength with many new competitions in the horse arena and the usual array of fun for all the family. More details here.

Clodagh Cassin, recently crowned Kilkenny Rose also joined us all also to talk about her own horses and her ploughing experiences on the family farm and at national level. She also spoke to Matt about her sporting achievements, not least of which was hockey goalkeeping duties at international level.

Jim O’Mahony joined us on the phone to speak to Matt about about the work of the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society on their 50th anniversary celebrations. He also spoke very briefly about the current state of legal aspects as regards Glyphosate.

Emma Scanlon of Tellus Surveys told us of an upcoming aerial survey of the lands around Carlow and Kilkenny. This is being undertaken by the company on behalf of the Geological Survey of Ireland. Further information can be seen on their website and people impacted can also make phone contact at 1850 4555565

John Donohue of Irish Farm Accounts (IFAC) spoke to Matt at the launch of their about their Annual Report which is now available on their website.

We had the weekly Farm Diary, sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report (sponsored by Kilkenny Mart).