The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 22/8/2019

First tonight we were joined James murphy, Kilkenny Chairman of IFA. He gave an update on the recently finished beef talks. His message was one of caution and of disappointment on the lack of upward movement on price. He said that the IFA hoped this would not be a return to the beef forum of previous years which had no real measurable impact on prices. More to come…

We spoke about grain and the harvest and were joined by Donal Moloney, Grain Manager of Glanbia and James O’Reilly, a tillage farmer from Ballyragget. They discuss the impact of the rainfall on this years harvest and the remaining challenges.

It’s Iverk Show time and we were joined by Joe Malone who told us about the events happening this weekend.

Ger Shortle of Teagasc joined us on the phone and asked farmers to be prompt in filling in the application forms this years BEAM scheme.

Michael Lynch was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.