The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/4/2020

This week’s Farm Show heard about a number of topical items. Finola Malone, Quality Manager at Glanbia, encouraged farmers to maintain social distancing with all people visiting the farm on business.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart gave a synopsis of livestock prices this week at Tullow Mart and also announced the development of an online auction system to be introduced next week with Government approval.

We heard about a Virtual Smart farming conference to be organised on the 28th of April when people can listen online to various speakers advocating both environmental and economic efficiency measures to be taken on farms. Paul O’ Brien, Environment chairman in IFA outlined both the issues and the conference proceedings. Elsewhere, the proposed new land acquisition law was discussed as was the need for encouraging farmers to engage in renewable energy production.

Lorcan Allen of the Irish Farmers Journal discussed the decisions made at Glanbia PLC’s Annual General Meeting including the payment of an increased dividend.

George Candler gave an upbeat account of cattle, sheep and calf sales at Cillin Hill this week.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-farm-show-sponsored-by-glanbiaconnectcom-2342020