The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/5/2019

First tonight we heard from Oonagh O’Mahony, editor of Irish Food magazine, who is just back from the Alltech International conference in Kentucky. She spoke about innovations in food science and advances being made in sustainable food production.

We were joined in studio by Joe Coogan, auctioneer from Castlecomer who spoke about land leasing trends.

John Keogh, CEO of the Animal and Plant Health Association (APHA) joined us on the phone to discuss upcoming seminars for advisers engaging with the farmers on water quality. (A full version of the interview is below).

Arthur Byrne, Health and Safety manager with ESB Networks, gave a timely warning on taking care around electricity infrastructure.

We had the weekly Farm Diary, sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver. George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report (sponsored by Kilkenny Mart).