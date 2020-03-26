The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 26/3/2020

Rob O’ Keeffe, head of marketing at Glanbia Agri, told listeners about Glanbia’s efforts to ensure that the organisation’s services to farmers continue during the Corona Crisis. Rob also assured consumers that dairy and other food products would continue to be available on shop shelves.

Martin Blake, Chief veterinary officer with the DAFM outlined protocols for farmers, inspectors and vets to adopt to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Jim Mulhall of IFA asked farmers to ensure that they have plans in place to allow farms to continue operating efficiently in the event that a farmer falls ill.

Michael Lynch of Cillin Hill Mart and Eric Driver of Tullow Mart told the farmshow that marts are in lockdown and they are examining all options to allow farmers to continue to trade.