The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 28/3/2019

First tonight we were joined by Pat O’Toole, news editor with the Irish Farmers Journal to discuss some current issues, including the proposal to change to permanent summer time. He also spoke with Matt on the challenges of losing some of the chemistry used to protect cereals.

Pat Minnock, tillage consultant, gave an update on tillage crops and current issues,. including price and growing costs.

Tommy Cox, of Teagasc in Grange, outlined a Better Beef Farm Walk on the Hearne farm on Dunmore East, Co. Waterford on April 4th.

Paul Bowden of Urlingford, the FBD/Teagasc Student of the year, was in studio to discuss his own career to date and his decision to become a farmer, his training and his love of furniture making.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.