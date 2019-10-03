The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 3/10/2019

First tonight we heard from James Burke on the subject of food entrepreneurship. It’s an emerging aspect of the food sector and James explained the many supports (practical and financial) available to food producers seeking markets for their produced.

LINKS / Event details to follow

Seán Cummins and Enda McLoughlin of Teagasc highlighted a dairy calf to beef event happening on the O’Hanrahan farm happening next Thursday, October 10th, in Thomastown.

Matt spoke with Yoris Somers, a vet with Glanbia, about health protocols for livestock as we enter in the winter period. Glanbia will be running events locally in the near future and we’ll provide details in the coming weeks.

As Storm Lorenzo continued it’s way towards the country, Matt was joined by Alan O’Reilly of carlowweather.com about the latest news of the storm and it’s potential effects on the farming sector.

As usual, George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.