The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/1/2020

Tonight on the show we had a shorter programme than usual.

We first heard a report from Terry Carroll, livestock specialist with Teagasc, on the upcoming beef seminar on Thursday, February 6th.

Siobhán Kavanagh, Teagasc Regional Manager spoke with Matt about her recent Kenya experience where Teagasc have a dairy development project.

Maurice Kelly of Kelly’s of Borris spoke to Matt about their open day and the new facilities available to cater for servicing machinery.

Stephen Robb, Tillage Correspondent of the Irish Farmers Journal spoke to Matt about the increase in problems with pesticide resistance and the options under discussion nationally and internationally.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.