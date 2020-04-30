The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/4/2020

On the Farmshow this week Matt spoke to Jim Mulhall of the IFA about the need to support farmers who are suffering severe price reductions as a result of the Covid 19 epidemic. Jim also criticised some of the proposals contained in the negotiation documents for government formation.

Chris Nolan, Agri specialist with AIB told Farmshow listeners that cashflow shortfalls on farms will become an important issue in the coming months and that farmers need to plan ahead to cope with any financial difficulties that may arise.

Deirdre Glynn of Teagasc described the progress being made in improving water quality in the Carlow/Kilkenny area in recent months,

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart reported a very large sheep sale this week with prices back on last week. He also announced the introduction of online cattle sales for Friday May 1st.

George Candler confirmed a strong store trade at Kilkenny Mart this week. Numbers were well back compared to the same week last year. Meanwhile there was a good sheep trade earlier in the week and calf sales were also solid.