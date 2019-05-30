The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/5/2019

First tonight we spoke with Pat Murphy, Vice Chairman of Glanbia on the recent AGM of the Co-Op. He outlined progress being made by the organisation and defended their current milk price policy.

Anne Marie Butler, Agricultural Manager at Ulster Bank, spoke with us about the latest funding available to farmers and small business under the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) loan scheme (also available from other retails banks). She also told Matt about her recent visit to the USA where they saw, at first hand, the pressures that American farmers are under from weather and trade disputes.

Paul Balfe of Carlow IFA spoke to us about the recent announcement on EU funding for Beef price collapse.

Alan Jagoe, Chairman of Agriaware, outlined all that’s to be seen at the Bloom Festival in Dublin.

We had the weekly Farm Diary, sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver. George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report (sponsored by Kilkenny Mart).

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-farm-show-sponsored-by-glanbiaconnectcom-3052019