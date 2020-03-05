The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/3/2020

On the Glanbia Farm Show this week, Matt spoke to Thomas Ryan, Environment Executive with IFA about the deadline for Nitrates derogation applications, measures to tackle illegal dumping on farmland, the EU Green Deal and Sustainability and also touched on Smart Farming and the Jim Power report on the cattle sector.

The return of animal collection services after a week long dispute between the Animal Collectors Association and the Department of Agriculture was welcomed by local Collector, Larry Buggy.

Sean Cummins discussed the Teagasc Calf to Beef Programme and the potential, with decent beef prices, to make a profit from the system.

The Kickham Project in Mullinahone was discussed with local man John Bermingham as well as Teagasc forester Michael Somers. The project aims to restore a tree-lined avenue dating back over 200 years, using plantings from the remains of the oak and ash that made up the original tree-line. Alan Cheney, newly elected president of the Irish and UK Aberdeen Angus Society was interviewed on the benefits of the breed including the fact that Angus cattle deliver a premium price to producers.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.