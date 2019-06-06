The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 6/6/2019

First tonight we discussed the sometimes controversial and often confusing issue of renewal energy. Pat Smith, Chairman of Micro Renewable Energy Federation, spoke to Matt about current developments, possibilities and the vexed issue of carbon taxes. He outlined the particular effect that solar energy could play in the discussions.

Pat McCormack, President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) spoke to us about the challenges of farming long term debt and mortgage difficulty. He told us of ah upcoming seminar in being held at the Horse And Jockey Hotel, Tipperary on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:45.

In another in our occasional features on new developments in farm services, Matt spoke with Dick Murphy of Murphy Motors, recent arrivals to Cillin Hil, Kilkenny. He also spoke about how new technologies can cut costs and labour input.

In memory of the recently deceased Harry Kehoe, plant scientist from Teagasc, we played part of the interview from 2016 focusing in his legendary work on the rooster potato. (The full interview is below)

We hard from Michael Somers, forestry adviser with Teagasc about an upcoming event “Talking Timber” in Abbeyleix.

We had the weekly Farm Diary, sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver. George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report (sponsored by Kilkenny Mart).