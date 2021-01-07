The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/1/2021

On the opening Glanbia Farm Show of 2021, Matt spoke to Lawrence Sexton, of the Irish Grassland Association about the organisation’s recent online dairy conference.

Paul O’Brien, IFA Environment chairman, outlined upcoming challenges for farmers including the retention of the Nitrates Derogation, the development of the ASSAP programme on water quality improvements and best practices for spreading slurry and other fertiliser.

Richard Halloran of Agriland told Farm Show listeners about the final outcome of Brexit trade negotiations and the impact of Covid on the farming community and food processors.