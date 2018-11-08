The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 8/11/2018

First tonight Matt met with Dr. Mark Lyons, the recently appointed CEO of AllTech. He reflected on his his late father Pierce’s career and his own hopes and ambitions for the company in the coming years.

Matt spoke with Michael Hoey, owner of Country Quest and chairman of Beet Ireland on the ongoing efforts to reintroduce a sugar beet industry to Ireland.

Terry Carroll of Teagasc gave an update on autumn grazing and some suggestion for winter feed crops.

Tom Phelan, IFA National Dairy Committee chairman outlined his reservations at the news that Glanbia intend introduce a new cheese brand in the USA, in competition with Ornua.

Matt spoke with NI based journalist Richard Halloran, looking the latest implications of Brexit and his best case scenario from a trading perspective.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.