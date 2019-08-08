The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 8/8/2019

First tonight, we heard an interview with Gary Ryan, CEO of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association. (FTMTA). In this interview Gary described to Matt O’Keeffe a recent trip to New Zealand on an Enterprise Ireland trade mission. He had some interesting views on New Zealand farming and the environmental pressures on agriculture in that country.

Tonight’s programme was, as expected, also heavily focused on the ongoing beef protests. We spoke with Matt O’Keeffe about the current position and the prospects of resolution, with Enda Fingleton of the Beef Plan Movement on their stance, Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and George Candler of Kilkenny Mart on the issues arising in the sales rings.

Earlier today, Meat Industry Ireland issued a statement which sad that they would be going down a legal route and that protective notice was being served on factory employees as a direct result of the protests. Beef Plan Movement representative Enda Fingleton spoke on air about the resolve of the farmers on the protests and their refusal to engage in talks with pre conditions. Matt, Eric and George spoke about the need for progress, given the impact on farmers and on the beef sector generally.

We heard that an effort was made to bring the two sides together by Minister Michael Creed but that it had not been resolved at the time of broadcast and the sides seem as far away as ever in the absence of talks.

Eric Driver gave this week’s report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and George Candler was in studio to give an update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.