The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 9/1/2020

We were joined in the studio by Paul O’Brien, newly elected chair of the IFA’s Environmental Committee. He spoke about his plans for this term, for a fully funded CAP and the retention of the existing Nitrates Derogation. He also discussed the farmers’ role in the protection of water quality. He also promoted the local IFA Annual Dinner Dance on January 11th.

Matt spoke to Terry Carroll and Kieran Lynch of Teagasc about a lambing event on Henry Johnson’s farm on Tuesday 14th. He also spoke to Pat Moylan about a calf rearing event on the Joyce farm on Monday 13th.

Pat Tennyson of Glanbia chatted with Matt about the increase in milk production and the challenges in managing the new calf population in Ireland in the coming months.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), Michael Lynch was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.