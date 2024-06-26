The Festival of Early Irish Harp returns to the Marble City today and will run until the 1st of August.

People can enjoy 55 workshops, talks, concerts and social occasions across the city and live online.

There’s also a special evening concert at 8pm this Sunday, July 28th in Kilkenny Castle featuring Doimnic Mac Giolla Bhride, Siobhan Armstrong and Martin Tourish.

Events are scheduled to take place across the six days in Colaiste Pobail Osrai Secondary School and the parade Tower in Kilkenny Castle as well as across the city.

Tickets are available via https://festival.irishharp.org./tickets.