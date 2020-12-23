The Final Countdown with John Masterson Wednesday 23rd December 2020

John Masterson counts down to Christmas with all things entertainment on The Final Countdown,

On Wednesday’s Show,

Cllr Andrew McGuinness on looking ahead to 2021,

Mary Clare (Wibbly, Wobbly Wendy) on Santa’s trip around the globe and on how to relax this Christmas,

John Keane on whats coming up this Christmas on KCLR 96FM,

Emily Miller on keeping your pets safe this Christmas and New Year,

Maca are in studio to talk about their new song Call On Me

Paul Ward tells us how to keep off the Christmas Kilo’s

Shannon Redmond on New Year Resolutions and The Night Before Christmas,

Dave Fanning on his new series ‘Live Bands’ on Virgin Media 2,