The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 18/8/2022
Matt hosted a panel discussion on this week’s Farmshow.
Panelists included Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny Chair of the Irish Farmers Association and Michael Somers of Teagasc.
Michael Lynch, manager of Kilkenny Mart also joined the discussion and reported on this week’s mart prices.
Topics ranged over weather related livestock management issues, emissions targets, forestry developments and food security.
We also heard a report fro Eric Driver of Tullow Mart on their weekly sales.
