The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/5/2022

Michael Somers, Teagasc forestry advisor, told listeners of a broadleaf silviculture walk being held in Killenaule next Friday week, 20th May. Michael also discussed the forestry sector in general highlighting the importance of native grown timber for use across the Irish economy.

Tommy Quinlan recently won an RDS award for his suckler herd. The Callan farmer was on the Farmshow to discuss his farming practices.

Carlow District credit Union representatives, Deirdre Roche and Ciaran Curtin were in studio to discuss a new loan scheme called Cultivate, targeted specifically at farm businesses.

Richard Halloran, president of the All Ireland Guild of agricultural journalists was on the phone from Balmoral Show to tell listeners about the show and also emphasise the opportunities for young people to pursue a career in agricultural journalism.

Eric Driver reported from Tullow mart and George Candler was in studio to discuss livestock sales this week, including yesterday’s Kilkenny Agricultural Society Bull Sale.