The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/4/2022

Martin Ryan, Beef Manager with Glanbia, chatted about progress in the calf-to-beef Twenty20 programme. He outlined the need to start with well bred calves to achieve weights, quality and profit.

Mark Trimble of Teagasc listed upcoming deadlines for BPS and other schemes. He informed listeners of upcoming farm based events including cereal crop walks and a clover sowing demo.

Denis Drennan, newly elected vice president of ICMSA was in studio to discuss his new job, the challenges facing farming and topical agri issues.

Eamon Coleman of Eurogene discussed breeding policy and bull choices for the coming breeding season.

Livestock prices are firm as outlined by Michael Lynch and Eric Driver, from Kilkenny And Tullow Marts respectively.