The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/6/2022

Aidan Brennan, of the Irish Farmers Journal, discussed a pending drought with Matt, as hopes rose that some much needed rain might arrive over the weekend. Aidan also highlighted the upcoming Positive farmers Conference in Cork and listed the many local and international speakers attending the conference next week.

Ann Callinan, chairperson of Ballyfoyle Show gave listeners a preview of the Show happening on Sunday 26th of June. It promises to be an enjoyable family event as well as an opportunity to showcase some of the best equine talent in the country.

Glanbia Coop’s joint venture cheese-making facility has begun construction after a sod turning event last Wednesday. Farmshow listeners heard Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia Coop, Tanaiste Leo Varadker and Minister Charlie McConalogue outline the importance of the project to milk producers, as well as the local and national economy.

Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc outlined a farm walk on Francis Nolans farm next Wednesday. The dairy farm is an excellent example of top class dairying.

Eric Driver reported from Tullow Mart and George Candler was in studio to bring listeners up to date on cattle and lamb prices.