The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 25/8/2022

An Open Day at Johnstown Castle in Wexford next Tuesday was the focus of a conversation between Matt and Dr Tom O’Dwyer. The Open Day will inform farmers about adopting best practices in relation to reducing their carbon footprint while still farming efficiently.

Thomas Ryan, Senior Sustainability Manager with Glanbia, contributed his monthly Green Scene slot in which he outlined the actions to be taken by Glanbia suppliers to draw down a sustainability payment. This includes registering their sustainability actions online.

Norman Storey told listeners about the varied programme of events and exhibitions at Iverk Show this Saturday 27th August, starting at 8.30 am.

Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc spoke to Matt about the drought conditions now affecting the southeast, including Carlow and Kilkenny and the actions farmers need to take to get them through the dry period ahead.

Eric Driver delivered a mart report from Tullow and George Candler was in studio to bring listeners up to date on this week’s livestock prices.