The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 27/1/2022

Tim O’Donovan of Seedtech gave an update on grain and oilseed crops.

Wattie Walsh of Piltown spoke about the late Joe Malone, who died on Wednesday.

Alice Doyle, newly elected chairperson of the IFA Farm Family committee, talked to Matt about a range of issues affecting farm families including farm transfer, safety and health issues.

Eric Driver reported on sheep sales from Tullow and George Candler had his weekly Farmshow chat with Matt as well as updating listeners on livestock prices.

