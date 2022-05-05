The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/5/2022

The Farmshow had reports on Glanbia’s AGM, held this Thursday morning in Kilkenny, as well as on the launch of the Ballyfoyle Show to be held on the 26th of June.

Sandra Hayes of Teagasc gave a shout-out for women farmers interested in joining a dedicated women farmers Discussion Group.

Alan Bohan of the IGA outlined the programme for the IGA Sheep conference and farm walk being run on the 19th of May in Athlone.

Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan, was in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this week to announce details of the Government’s Strategic Action Plan for the restructuring of the National Parks and Wildlife Service with a full organisational restructuring, €55million investment and early recruitment of 60 key staff for critically important roles. Our Edwina Grace was at Ballykeeffe to hear what the Minister had to say.

Eric Driver reported on prices from Tullow Mart while George Candler gave an update on cattle and sheep prices and trends in the livestock sector.