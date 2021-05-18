The History Fix – Programme 10 – 18th May 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan, we hear about a film being made on the accidental shooting and secret burial of Jackie Brett in 1921; Kilkenny’s traditional shopfronts and signage; natural history and the mythology that goes with it – we take a look at werewolves and owls; and the historical significance of the beautiful St Mullins in Carlow. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council