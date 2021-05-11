The History Fix – Programme 9 – 11th May 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear about the Kilkenny Fieldname Project with Dick Claridge, the longest serving volunteer, who has collected about 1,100 fieldnames; we discuss exactly why Kilkenny is known as the Marble City with Donal McDonald; funding has been granted to archive and digitise important letters from 1921, Patricia Bergin from the Kilkenny Archaeological Society tells us about this and finally Nial O’Neill on a Bronze Age burial site in Carlow. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council.