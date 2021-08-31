The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 1 – 31st August 2021

On The History Fix today, the Curious Case of the Carrickshock massacre of 1831. Sophie Dunne and her mother Helen Kealy-Dunne talk about efforts to restore an ancient two-roomed thatched cottage in Clogh. The Reburial of Jackie Brett in Kilkenny during the War of Independence has been beautifully illustrated in a short film – we hear from director Kevin Hughes. Finally we learn about the history of Borris Lace from some of the women who’ve revived the tradition in recent years. The History Fix made made in collaboration with the Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office, and co-funded by the Creative Ireland and Decade of Centenaries Programmes 2021