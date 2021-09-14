The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 3 – 14th September 2021

The art of historic re-enactments – John Joe Cullen gives us an insight into the work of The Flying Column High Nelly club. The life and times of James Hoban, architect of the White House is discussed by Denis Bergin. We explore the local connection to 9/11 and Dr Shay Kinsella tells us how Carlow came to be the first inland town in Ireland and Britain to get electricity. Plus, of course, the Curious Case and vintage ads. It’s all on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan. The History Fix is Funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council.