The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 4 – 21st September 2021

A behind-the-scenes glimpse at the conservation work going on in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter. We learn about St Lachtain and the founding of Freshford. Orla Murphy tells us about her research into the local men interned in Ballykinlar during the War of Independence. And the Curious Case tells the tale of kidnappings in the 19th century. It’s all on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan. The History Fix is funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council.