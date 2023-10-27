The History Show S02E06: Filmmaker Kevin Hughes and Irish Sporting Lives

On this episode of KCLR’s History Show, we hear from Kilkenny-based filmmaker Kevin Hughes, who tells us more about his short film “Come Back”, which launches soon, and tells the story of the deaths of three men – each of whom died close to peace time at the end of the Irish Civil War.

John also spoke to Historical Researcher & Editorial Assistant with the Dictionary Of Irish Biography Terry Clavin, who told listeners about a book he co-wrote, titled “Irish Sporting Lives”, which profiles some our nation’s most successful sportspeople who have passed on. Terry outlines some of the profiles from the book, including the Ballyragget woman who took American tennis by storm in the 1890’s.