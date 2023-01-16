The January Drive with Nathalie Lennon: Monday, 16th January 2023

January Drive:

On today’s show,

Linda Murray of Beoga Nutrition joins us today to talk all things cholesterol & blood pressure, and the effects of diet & lifestyle on both.

KCLR’s very own Amy Mcloughlin joins Nathalie to talk all things newsy bits & entertainment headlines that caught our eyes on social media over the weekend.

Katie Brooks & Ella, 1st year students from Mary Immaculate college, both studying Irish, are joins to discuss whether the Irish language is dying, or perhaps going from strength to strength.