Six of the twenty General Election hopefuls for Carlow Kilkenny have been setting out their stalls in the first of The KCLR Daily candidate debates.

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere of Fianna Fáil, Michael Doyle of Fine Gael and Social Democrats’ Patricia Stephenson were joined by Independents Tom Healy, Noel G Walsh and Luke O’Connor on air with our Brian Redmond.

We’ll meet more this Thursday (21st November) and next Tuesday (26th November) while on Monday (25th November) the focus is on the Tipperary North hopefuls.

The Candidates:

Each participant gets to sum up their General Election pitch;

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (Fianna Fáil)





Michael Doyle (Fine Gael)



Tom Healy (Independent)

Luke O’Connor (Independent)



Patricia Stephenson (Social Democrats)

Noel G Walsh (Independent)

The Voter Issues;

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been touring Carlow and Kilkenny asking people what issues they feel should be priorities for those seeking a Dáil seat and what might sway their vote;

The Debate:

The six clashed on a number of topics – hear that here;