We continue our conversation with parents outlining concerns about lengthy waits children with Type 1 diabetes face in securing a much-needed piece of medical equipment at St. Luke’s General Hospital.

19 year old Leah Barron and her mum Gillian joined Brian to share their families story, how having a pump has changed Leah’s life and how delays are impacting the life of little sister Emily, aged 9, who was diagnosed with the same condition in February.

Clinical Director at the hospital, Professor Garry Courtney joined the conversation.

