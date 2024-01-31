The KCLR Daily : One Day At A Time: 30th January, 2024

While many people who have had a “dry” January look forward to their first drink in a month this weekend, others continue to fight to stay dry every day of the year.

KCLR’S Christine Power & Shane O’Keeffe share their stories of alcohol addiction.

Alcohol Support Services: If you are concerned about your own or a loved one’s drinking, there are dedicated information and support services available across the country.

You can also find a comprehensive list of alcohol treatment services and details of regional drugs and alcohol task forces on the HSE website.

Always call 999 (or 112) if someone is seriously ill, injured or their life is at risk.

