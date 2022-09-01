The KCLR Farm Show – 1/9/2022 – Brought to you by Tirlán

This week Matt spoke to Jim Bergin CEO of Tirlán, the new name for the entity previously known as Glanbia Ireland. A ‘vox pop’ of farmers was universally positive towards the new brand name and logo. Jim spoke with MAtt about the process of transformation, their current plans and was also upbeat about farmgate prices for the immediate future.

Francie Gorman, regional chairman of IFA was in studio to highlight the topics to be discussed at a regional IFA meeting in Carlow next Tuesday evening.

We had a short excerpt from an interview with Alma Jordan, founder of AgriKids, a safety initiative for farm children, which Matt originally conducted on KCLR Live, was played with the remainder of the interview to be put up online on the Farmshow website.

Eric Driver gave a report from Tullow mart and George Candler was in the studio to discuss the latest trends in livestock prices at Kilkenny Mart.

and the full interview with Alma Jordan from KCLR Live