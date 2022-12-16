The KCLR Farm Show – 15/12/2022

Alice Doyle, IFA Farm Family committee chairwoman, told Matt about a live crib being hosted by IFA at Enniscorthy Mart over the week to Christmas Day. She also mentioned the huge interest in the live crib at St Stephens Green in Dublin in place of the usual Mansion House venue where the Lord Mayor declined to have a crib with animals this year.

Michael Lynch manager of Cillin Hill livestock mart discussed sales volumes and prices over the past year and added that plans are in place to celebrate an important anniversary for the foundation of Kilkenny mart.

Alan Poole a Gorey dairy farmer is a Tiarlán biodiversity champion and outlined what he and his wife Cheryl are doing on their farm to enhance the environment and broaden biodiversity on their lands and farmyard.

Mike Egan of the Irish Grassland Association told Farmshow listeners that the IGA will host its annual dairy conference on 18th January in Charleville Cork. Tickets are available on www.IGA.ie.

Both Michael Lynch and Eric Driver provided livestock price updates for the past week.