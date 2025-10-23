Matt attended the Kerrygold /NDC Awards, held in Kilkenny today, and chatted to the overall winners, the Ryan family from Thurles. He also spoke to Emma Walls, CEO of the NDC.

The Nitrates derogation was discussed on the programme with input from Minister Martin Heydon and IFA Kilkenny chairman Brendan Hickey.

Terry Carroll told Farm Show listeners about a beef fattening costs webinar to be broadcast on next Tuesday evening at 8pm.

Eric Driver provided an update on the sheep trade, and George Candler discussed the latest trends in livestock prices at Cillín Hill.

