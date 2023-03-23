The KCLR Farm Show – 23/3/2023

Thomas Ryan of Tirlán was on the phone to discuss green scene issues including lime, Nitrates derogation extension, SUS bursary award 2023.

Eddie Downey, former IFA president highlighted several issues facing farmers in the months ahead. He is chairing a FG-organised seminar in Callan next week.

Matt spoke with Marian Dalton

Eric Driver reported on sheep prices and George Candler told listeners about cattle prices, calf and dairy sales as well as this week’s Kilkenny Show Society Bull Sale results from Cillín Hill Mart.

