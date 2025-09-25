Matt spoke to Pat O’Keeffe of Tirlán about reduced milk prices, low grain returns, Tirlán student bursaries and employment opportunities in the organization.

Paul Keogh, based in Teagasc Carlow region, highlighted a farm walk on Thur 2nd Oct on the Hegarty farm at Milford, recent award winners in the young farmer category of the Sustainable Grassland Farmer competition.

Tim Ashmore, principal at Kildalton College was on hand to discuss the annual Kildalton Careers Open Day on 3rd October.

Eric Driver provided a sheep price report from Tullow Mart and George Candler, auctioneer at Cillín Hill Mart, was in the studio to discuss the latest livestock prices and market trends.