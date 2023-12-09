The KCLR Farm Show – 7/12/2023, inc. The Kilkenny Lions Club Hamper Appeal 2023

The Lions club held the second of its Farm Auctions on the Farmshow this week. There was a complete clearance of sales items.

In the studio, Matt spoke to John Nolan, of Carlow IFA, about his four year stint as IFA County chairman. Eamon Sheahan was in the studio to inform listeners of the IGA’s Dairy Conference to be held in early January 2024.

Martin O’ Sullivan was on the phone to tell listeners about the latest edition of the Farmers Handbook, which has been updated and published for over thirty years.

Both Eric Driver and George Candler were on hand to provide comprehensive sheep and cattle price reports.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-farm-show-7122023-inc-the-kilkenny-lions-club-hamper-appeal-2023?si=c6040fabdc8e451da8bd741b7d17ff63&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing