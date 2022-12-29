KCLR News
The Kilkenny County Council are here to help you recycle your Christmas Trees this year
The annual programme will begin on January 4th 2023
Now that all the presents have been opened it might be time for you to take down your Christmas Tree.
Kilkenny County Council are giving you a hand in recycling your Christmas Tree this year.
The annual programme will kick off on the 4th of January and will run until the 16th.
Several drop off points have been set up where you can drop off your christmas tree free of charge and the council will dispose of it responsibly.