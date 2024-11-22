This is The Knock On, KCLR Sport’s weekly rugby podcast. In this episode, Stephen Byrne is joined by Tom Crotty from Carlow Rugby Club, James Blanchfield from Kilkenny RFC and Paddy Browne from Tullow RFC.

Tullow had a win in the AIL Junior Cup against Seapoint, they trailed 17-14 at halftime but pushed on and won the game 24-27. It was a particularly satisfying win says Paddy Browne as Tullow were beaten by the Dublin side in the league in their recent run-ins. Paddy says “Things are lifting a bit” as the team finds more consistency. They take on Enniskillen in the next round on the 14th of December. The women’s side lost to Suttonians 12-48 in their AIL league game. They’re up against UL Bohs on the 17th of December in a game that must be rescheduled. There was great mention of the U13 side, they have 41 players in the panel, so much so that they have problems trying to rotate the panel, they’ve a brilliant win record too this season.

Carlow had a development side in action last weekend where they beat Clondalkin. They’ve 40 players training in the senior ranks and this gave a chance to provide some of the other players a game said Tom Crotty. 20-24 was the final score in the game. The side has been using the downtime recently too to sharpen their skills and intensity, they had a recent training camp with well-known fitness trainer Paul Ward from Paulies Bootcamp. There’s no game this weekend for the senior men, their next game is against Suttonians. The Carlow women played the Midland Warriors at the weekend beating them 30-0. They’ve 24 players now on the panel and are going from strength to strength in what is their first season competing. We have news from all the youth’s sides from the weekend as well.