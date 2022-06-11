The new Mayor of Kilkenny says he wants to make Kilkenny Ireland’s first carbon-neutral city.

Fine Gael’s David Fitzgerald was elected to the office by the city councillors at their AGM yesterday evening.

Cllr Fitzgerald says Kilkenny can set and reach ambitious climate goals.

“In particular I said that I want Kilkenny to set out the road map to become Ireland’s first carbon-neutral city. That’s a target that we can achieve. We can join places like Copenhagen and Glasgow and other world cities. It’s very achievable. So, a lot of work to do and I’m looking forward to it.”

The new Mayor also said he won’t allow Kilkenny to be a ‘third-level wasteland’.

Carlow, Waterford, and Wexford all now have university campuses as part of SETU. Mayor David Fitzgerald said he won’t allow Kilkenny to be left behind.

“Kilkenny under my mayoralty won’t be accepted as a third-level wasteland. We have to ensure that we join with Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary and Carlow and ensure that we have a major campus established here in the city in the coming years. The work on that starts now. Our students and our young people are entitled to be able to go to college as much as anybody in any other county and I want to fight for that.”