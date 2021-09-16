“The only rivalry between Kilkenny and Waterford is on the hurling field” says Chief Supt of updated Garda Facebook page title

Waterford’s been added to the local Garda Facebook page and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee this week saw its Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick ask why the county’s southerly neighbour was recently added to the title of the popular Facebook page for Garda Siochana Carlow Kilkenny.

With a nod to past suggestions that Waterford City wanted to expand into South Kilkenny, Cllr Fitzpatrick said of the Facebook page addition “I hope Waterford don’t take over”.

However, Chief Supt Padraig Dunne noted the social media account has to reflect the Division and that’s a three-county one, saying that it’s not “anyone trying to steal a march on Kilkenny”.

He also quipped that the only rivalry between Kilkenny and Waterford is on the hurling field and Kilkenny comes out on top there.