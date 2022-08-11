The sale of electric vehicles would be even greater, were it not for a shortage of supply according to a Kilkenny car dealer

A local car dealer has said that the sale of electric vehicles would be even greater, were it not for a shortage of supply.

The news comes following the publishing of statistics from the CSO which show that the share of electric vehicles sold this year has risen by a third compared to 2021, meaning that one-fifth of new cars registered this year have a plug. (Details here).

Dave Leonard from Laharts Kilkenny says that far more people would like to own an electric vehicle than the figures suggest.

He also said that the used-car market for electric vehicles will also flourish in the coming years.