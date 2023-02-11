The Saturday Show 11th February 2023

Shirley Lanigan tells Edward the best shrubs to buy a valentine. Christine Foley chats about getting a book deal and her new book Bodies. The Gowran Panto players tell Edward about Hanzel and Gretel and Sinead Tynon tells Edward about the situation in Syria following the earthquake. Kathy Donaghy chats about her book Finding my Wild and Grainne Fogarty, director of Rehab care talks to Edward about the historical payments scandal. Edward gives a call out for the Ugandan GAA fundraiser being run by The Newpark Hotel Kilkenny.